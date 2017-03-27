Man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old at party
Bernalillo County detectives arrested a father they say threw a party for his underage daughter and her friends, got them all drunk, and then sexually assaulted one of them. The suspect, 44-year-old Ben Aguilar, appeared before a judge on Thursday.
