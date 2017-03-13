Jobs report: New Mexico's unemploymen...

Jobs report: New Mexico's unemployment highest in the country

The latest numbers show the state's unemployment rate now sits at 6.7 percent, but lawmakers at the Roundhouse have a plan they say could create thousands of new jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, New Mexico's unemployment rate in January was two percent higher than the national average.

