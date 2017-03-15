In The County: Women And Creativity Month
In conjunction with Women and Creativity Month, Bernalillo County is running an art display at the African American Performing Arts Center and Exhibit Hall , ' A Map of My Own: Personal Cartographies .' New Mexico Living was able to talk to Nan Masland from Bernalillo County and artist Halie Goodfeather , about their experiences with this project.
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar 11
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar 7
|Anonymous
|6
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
