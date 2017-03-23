Federal judge approves San Juan County ICE settlement
A New Mexico county detention center has the backing of a federal judge to not cooperate with federal orders to hold immigrants for potential deportation. This comes just days after the Trump administration publicly shamed local counties that don't cooperate with immigration and customs enforcement.
