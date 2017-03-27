DA announces grand jury indictment of...

DA announces grand jury indictment of 15 street gang members

ALBUQUERQUE Bernalillo County District Attorney Ral Torrez announced Wednesday that a Bernalillo County grand jury has indicted 15 defendants on counts including racketeering, auto and residential burglary, gun thefts and extreme cruelty to animals. Torrez said in a statement that the charges stem "from a violent crime spree where neighborhoods were terrorized by gang members who encouraged minors to participate in their crimes.



