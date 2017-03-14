Commissioners approve resolution establishing Bernalillo County as immigrant-friendly
The resolution states that to the fullest extend allowed by federal and state law, immigrants and their families in Bernalillo County shall have access to all county programs. Commissioners Debbie O'Malley, Steven Michael Quezada, Maggie Hart Stebbins and Lonnie Talbert voted for the resolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar 12
|Victorio
|27
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar 8
|Karen
|7
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Franco
|21
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC