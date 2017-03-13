City councilors considering study abo...

City councilors considering study about merging APD and AFD with county services

Some Albuquerque City Councilors want a study to show if it would help response time and budget to merge Albuquerque police and fire departments with the Bernalillo County departments. Dan Lewis, Isaac Benton, and Ken Sanchez want to do the study to see if a merger would improve response times and lower costs for the city and county.

