Bernalillo County to discuss possible purchase of new building
KRQE News 13 first told you on special assignment that Bernalillo County is eyeing a $2.7 million buy of Alvarado Square. The county is considering spending $4.1 million to buy the building and use that additional cost to "support the purchase."
