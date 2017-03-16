Bernalillo County officials seeking i...

Bernalillo County officials seeking input on Second Street Corridor improvements

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Bernalillo County officials want your thoughts on plans to fix up an area they say is about to see a lot more traffic in the near future. This is the second public meeting county officials are holding for the Second Street Corridor Improvement Project.

