Bernalillo County employee retiring after allegations of nepotism
You might remember the Torres family. The City of Albuquerque paid them $6 million after Albuquerque police officer shot and killed their mentally ill son, Christopher Torres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Karen
|7
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar 2
|Rachael
|24
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Franco
|21
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC