Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay for building
Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay for building
Bernalillo County wants to move to a new building costing tens of millions of dollars. That means people in the county could pay even more in taxes.
#1 2 hrs ago
Of course. You need something. You don't know how to plan. You can't live within budget. You threaten with the same old "cut services or raise taxes". Poor management isn't the issue. Bloated bureaucracy isn't the issue. And it just keeps creeping upward. What do you think the theoretical limit is? It keeps going up and never down. Like the frog in a pot of water...just slowly heat up the water bit by bit.
There is never enough. Never has been and never will be.
