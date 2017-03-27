BCSO gets training for working with d...

BCSO gets training for working with dementia patients

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOB-TV

Thursday afternoon members of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department's crisis negotiation team got some training on working with dementia patients. "I feel that it is important for our department to go through this type of training so that we understand what somebody might be experiencing when we come into contact with them," said Deputy Felicia Romero, BCSO Public Information Officer and member of the crisis negotiation team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay... Mar 29 dont get it 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Mar 11 ABQ Thieves Paradise 23
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Mar 7 Anonymous 6
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Jan '17 Knightkore 18
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
News Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... Oct '16 Suzanne 1
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC