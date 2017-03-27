BCSO gets training for working with dementia patients

Thursday afternoon members of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department's crisis negotiation team got some training on working with dementia patients. "I feel that it is important for our department to go through this type of training so that we understand what somebody might be experiencing when we come into contact with them," said Deputy Felicia Romero, BCSO Public Information Officer and member of the crisis negotiation team.

