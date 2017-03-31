BCSO: All lanes at Rio Bravo near Coors closed due to rollover crash
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says all lanes of traffic are shutdown at Rio Bravo near Coors due to a rollover crash with injuries. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
