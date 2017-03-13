Artwork stolen from North Valley residence, BCSO says
More than $8,000 worth of artwork was stolen from a house in the North Valley last month, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says detectives need to public's help in the case. BCSO Deputy Felicia Romero said the theft took place sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15. BCSO released images of the stolen artwork on Monday.
