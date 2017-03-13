Artwork stolen from North Valley resi...

Artwork stolen from North Valley residence, BCSO says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOB-TV

More than $8,000 worth of artwork was stolen from a house in the North Valley last month, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says detectives need to public's help in the case. BCSO Deputy Felicia Romero said the theft took place sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15. BCSO released images of the stolen artwork on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Mar 12 Victorio 27
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Mar 8 Karen 7
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Feb '17 Franco 21
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
News Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... Oct '16 Suzanne 1
Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest... Sep '16 Audrey 2
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC