Alleged car thief arrested after leading deputy on chase in stolen truck

A 22-year-old Albuquerque man is in jail after he allegedly led a deputy on a chase in a stolen pickup. According to a criminal complaint, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputy noticed John Rogers in a F-250 pickup Saturday afternoon in the area of Guadalupe Trail and 4th Street.

