Albuquerque man behind bars, accused of shooting at another car on I-25
An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police said he shot at a car on I-25, creating a danger to other drivers. According to a criminal complaint, police said Fabian Gutierrez and three other people were in a stolen car near a home, something the homeowner found suspicious because his house had recently been burglarized.
