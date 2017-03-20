Albuquerque City Councilors look to fund public safety study
For the second time within six months, Albuquerque City Councilors will be looking for ways to combine public safety services between the city and Bernalillo County. At Monday At Monday night's meeting, Councilors Ken Sanchez, Isaac Benton and Dan Lewis will present a bill to seek funding for a study to look at the benefits of bringing the four entities together.
