2nd Street and Bridge closed after police activity
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department officials say that 2nd Street is closed northbound at Bridge Boulevard after a suspect fleeing authorities hit two vehicles Tuesday. According to BCSO officials, a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Prince Street and Rio Bravo Boulevard around noon Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar 12
|Victorio
|27
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar 8
|Karen
|7
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Franco
|21
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC