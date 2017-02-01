Westbound I-40 near Tijeras exit closed after fatal crash
A fatal crash caused westbound lanes on I-40 to close near Tijeras exit, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Twitter account. BCSO Public Information Officer Felicia Romero said the crash involved two vehicles and two people died.
