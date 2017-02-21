South Valley residents endure days of sewage backup
Monday evening, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority fixed the sewage block that caused the stinky problem for residents who live in Los Padillas between Coors and the Rio Grande. Resident Amanda Brown has been fuming.
