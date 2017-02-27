Reinstatement pending for officer in ...

Reinstatement pending for officer in James Boyd shooting, APD spokesperson says

A former Albuquerque police officer who was once accused of murdering a mentally ill homeless camper wants his job back. On Friday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez announced his office will not pursue a retrial against Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez, the two former APD officers who shot and killed James Boyd back in 2014 following a standoff in the Foothills.

