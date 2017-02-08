Officials asking for community input on improvements to South Valley facilities
Bernalillo County lawmakers want your input on improvements to one part of the metro that could bring more jobs to our area. The Parks and Recreations Department officials want to hear from you about projects like the South Valley pool, the Rio Bravo Senior Meal Site, Rio Bravo Skate Park and the South Valley Park.
