Officer in James Boyd case wants job back, his attorney says
After Bernalillo County district attorney Raul Torrez announced his decision not to bring back charges against former Albuquerque police officers , there's a lingering question. What's next in the coming days, weeks and months for those two former officers at the center of the case? Officers Keith Sandy and Dominque Perez were charged with an open count of murder in the shooting death of homeless camper James Boyd in March 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Feb 1
|Franco
|21
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Jan '17
|Helen W
|17
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC