NM hotline offers free help, counseling
The New Mexico Crisis and Access Hotline, at 855-NM-CRISIS, wants people across the state to know that it's available for anyone going through a difficult time, or anyone who knows someone who is. The hotline is open for everyone to call if they simply need someone to talk to, or advice for helping someone going through a mental health crisis.
