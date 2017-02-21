Man terrorizes neighbors, feeds Shih Tzu to pit bulls, police say

A New Mexico man is accused of terrorizing his neighbors earlier this month in a crime spree that included feeding a woman's small dog to another neighbor's pit bulls. Marvin Clyde Riley, 30, of Albuquerque, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated burglary and extreme cruelty to animals, according to Bernalillo County Jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.