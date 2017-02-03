Man arrested after authorities find 5...

Man arrested after authorities find 5 stolen vehicles

15 hrs ago

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says that a home in the South Valley had a line of cars waiting to be taken apart. The house was discovered when Bernalillo County Zoning alerted police that the property was not zoned to be used to store vehicles.

