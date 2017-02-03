Man arrested after authorities find 5 stolen vehicles
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says that a home in the South Valley had a line of cars waiting to be taken apart. The house was discovered when Bernalillo County Zoning alerted police that the property was not zoned to be used to store vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Feb 1
|Franco
|21
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Jan 17
|Helen W
|17
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC