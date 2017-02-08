KRQE News 13

Wednesday, an emergency meeting of the state Board of Finance is planned to figure out how New Mexico will pay for its court system. The Senate is working overtime toward confirming President Donald Trump's close ally, Sen. Jeff Sessions, to become the nation's top law enf The developer of the stalled Dakota Access oil pipeline could get clearance from the Army as early as Wednesday to finish the $3.8 billion p Britain's House of Commons is set to approve a bill authorizing the start of exit talks with the European Union - a major step on the road t Huge and possibly unprecedented numbers of people tuned in Tuesday to hear appeals court arguments over President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.