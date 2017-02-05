Hostage situation ends peacefully in southwest Albuquerque

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of an armed, barricaded and possibly suicidal subject, who claimed to have a hostage in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says the suspect, now identified as John Sandoval, barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home in the area of Sanford Ave SW and Minnie St. SW just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

