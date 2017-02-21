Home for foster kids getting a facelift
Volunteers from Bernalillo and Valencia counties are putting in long hours to help some New Mexico kids, providing some big upgrades to El Ranchito de los Nios. "Our home is about 17 years old, so it's updating the paint, updating the flooring and really just kind of giving us a bit of a facelift," said Amy Kindrick, the executive director at El Ranchito de los Nios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Feb 1
|Franco
|21
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Jan '17
|Helen W
|17
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC