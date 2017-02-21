Home for foster kids getting a facelift

Volunteers from Bernalillo and Valencia counties are putting in long hours to help some New Mexico kids, providing some big upgrades to El Ranchito de los Nios. "Our home is about 17 years old, so it's updating the paint, updating the flooring and really just kind of giving us a bit of a facelift," said Amy Kindrick, the executive director at El Ranchito de los Nios.

