Deputies investigating reported abduction, carjacking attempt in Sandia Heights

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a reported abduction and carjacking attempt of an 18-year-old female and another person on the La Luz Trail Tuesday evening, according to spokesperson from the Bernalillo County and Sandoval County sheriff's departments. BCSO Deputy Johann Jareno said deputies received a call of a "female distraught, possible shots fired and a suspect carjacking" sometime Tuesday evening and responded to the parking lot at the bottom of the trail in the Sandia Heights along with Sandoval County sheriff's deputies.

