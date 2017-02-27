Department of Health, NMSU offer diabetes cooking classes
The New Mexico Department of Health reports 10.4 percent of New Mexico adults have been diagnosed with diabetes, but the department's Diabetes Prevention and Control Program hopes to change that. It has funded a program through the New Mexico State University Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|6 hr
|Ching
|18
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Feb 1
|Franco
|21
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC