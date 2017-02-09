Bernalillo Co. District Attorney adds...

Bernalillo Co. District Attorney adds new tools to fight repeat criminals

Thursday Feb 9

It is no secret New Mexico has a big crime problem and Albuquerque tops the list and Thursday the U.S. Attorney and the new District Attorney in Bernalillo County announced how they plan to tackle it. The state has been working with the feds to get the worst of the worst criminals off the streets, but they are about to step it up.

