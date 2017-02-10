BCSO: NM doctor among men charged with child sexual exploitation
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says two men one of them a doctor have been arrested as a result of an undercover operation that targeted people seeking to have sex with underage girls. BCSO officials said Gregory Dekle, 63, and Glenroy Heywood, 54, were arrested during the operation and charged with attempt to commit a felony, child solicitation by electronic communication device, human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children by prostitution.
