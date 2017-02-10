BCSO: NM doctor among men charged wit...

BCSO: NM doctor among men charged with child sexual exploitation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says two men one of them a doctor have been arrested as a result of an undercover operation that targeted people seeking to have sex with underage girls. BCSO officials said Gregory Dekle, 63, and Glenroy Heywood, 54, were arrested during the operation and charged with attempt to commit a felony, child solicitation by electronic communication device, human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children by prostitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Feb 1 Franco 21
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Jan 17 Helen W 17
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Nov '16 Kilo 5
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
News Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... Oct '16 Suzanne 1
Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest... Sep '16 Audrey 2
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC