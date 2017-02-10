Albuquerque doctor arrested on child ...

Albuquerque doctor arrested on child prostitution charges

Friday Feb 10

A local surgeon is facing human trafficking and other charges for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor. He was arrested during an undercover operation.

