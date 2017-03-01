Acting UNM prez holds second town hal...

Acting UNM prez holds second town hall, reiterating many messages of the first

Tuesday Feb 21

UNM acting President Chaouki Abdallah held a second town hall in the Domenici Auditorium on North Campus on Monday, reiterating many of the same messages that he had in his first town hall last week. Abdallah reiterated his three areas of focus as acting president, a position he will hold through the end of the semester: campus climate, student academic success and the financial challenges facing the University.

