ABQ ToDo Crew: Flying High In The Duke City
Allison Giron from ABQ ToDo, Alana Simmons-Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living with some high-flying fun for the entire family. Happening at Balloon Fiesta Park, The Albuquerque Aerostat Ascension Association is hosting the Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally 2017 on February 11 and 12. They are expecting more than 135 balloons at this free event and the launch is at 7 a.m. At Popejoy, The Australian Bee Gees Show reunites the look, sound, and personality of the adored trio, cementing their reputation as the world's leading Bee Gees show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Feb 1
|Franco
|21
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Jan '17
|Helen W
|17
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC