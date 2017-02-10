ABQ ToDo Crew: Flying High In The Duk...

ABQ ToDo Crew: Flying High In The Duke City

Friday Feb 10

Allison Giron from ABQ ToDo, Alana Simmons-Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living with some high-flying fun for the entire family. Happening at Balloon Fiesta Park, The Albuquerque Aerostat Ascension Association is hosting the Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally 2017 on February 11 and 12. They are expecting more than 135 balloons at this free event and the launch is at 7 a.m. At Popejoy, The Australian Bee Gees Show reunites the look, sound, and personality of the adored trio, cementing their reputation as the world's leading Bee Gees show.

Chicago, IL

