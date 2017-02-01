4 Investigates: Officers issuing fewer DWI tickets while DWI-related deaths rise
When officers started issuing fewer traffic tickets, more people started dying from DWI-related crashes. Cogdill and her boyfriend were on their motorcycle on the corner of Wyoming and Comanche in 2004 when police say an intoxicated 15-year-old boy hit them.
