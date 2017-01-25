Teen arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT s...

Teen arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff

Wednesday Jan 25

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about an 18-year-old man who caused a standoff with SWAT in Rio Rancho. Around 10:30 Tuesday night, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office responded to the call near Sarah Road and 36 Street where deputies say a man barricaded himself.

