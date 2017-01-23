State police say Bernalillo County election case is closed
Authorities say allegations that a winning candidate for a commissioner's seat in New Mexico's most populous county failed to sign the needed paperwork to declare his candidacy are unfounded. Republican Patricia Paiz had filed a lawsuit in December, accusing "Breaking Bad" actor and now-commissioner Steven Michael Quezada of not signing the paperwork in March.
