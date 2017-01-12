Special prosecutor steps down in Albu...

Special prosecutor steps down in Albuquerque shooting case

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Metro Albuquerque's new district attorney will decide if two former Albuquerque police officers should be retried in connection to the shooting death of a mentally ill homeless man after the special prosecutor handling the case stepped down. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez was appointed as prosecutor in the murder trial against Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez at a hearing Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 20 hr She-s Clueless N ... 7
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Nov '16 Kilo 5
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
News Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... Oct '16 Suzanne 1
Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest... Sep '16 Audrey 2
News Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat... Sep '16 The Truth 1
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC