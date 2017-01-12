Special prosecutor steps down in Albuquerque shooting case
Metro Albuquerque's new district attorney will decide if two former Albuquerque police officers should be retried in connection to the shooting death of a mentally ill homeless man after the special prosecutor handling the case stepped down. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez was appointed as prosecutor in the murder trial against Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez at a hearing Thursday.
