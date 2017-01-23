Proposed bills would require electron...

Proposed bills would require electronic tracking of salvaged vehicles

12 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

State Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City , has introduced legislation that would require all auto recycling businesses to report all auto transactions electronically within 48 hours to the New Mexico Department of Taxation. The notice would include the name, address and contact information of the seller and the purchaser including the auto recycling license number.

