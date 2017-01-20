No-bond amendment gives judges power to hold suspects behind bars
It's no secret, Albuquerque has one of the worst crime problems in the country. All too often, criminals are getting out of jail right after their arrests, only to strike again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Jan 17
|Helen W
|17
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC