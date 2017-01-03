New top prosecutor sworn in for Bernalillo County
A new top prosecutor has taken over as district attorney in Bernalillo County for the first time in 16 years. Raul Torrez was sworn in Sunday in a private ceremony at the 2nd Judicial District offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
