New food handler regulations to take effect March 1
New food handler regulations take effect March 1 New requirements issued by the New Mexico Environment Department will go into effect March 1. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/money/business/2017/01/30/new-food-handler-regulations-take-effect-march-1/97251396/ Regulations require food service outlets to have a certified food safety manager on staff, employees who come in contact with food to have handler permit FARMINGTON - New state requirements for food industry workers will go into effect March 1 for all food service outlets outside the city Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. The New Mexico Environment Department regulations require each location to have a certified food safety manager on staff.
