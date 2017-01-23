Mondaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: New billboards highlight New Mexico cold cases
They're highlighting cold cases in Bernalillo County as deputies hope to bring in new leads on the cases. According to Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, cases that will be highlighted will include the death of Eddie and Lisa Guerrero who were shot to death while sitting in their father's truck back in southwest Albuquerque in 1999.
