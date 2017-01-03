Man charged in NW Albuquerque accidental shooting death of best friend
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Felicia Romero said around 2:45 p.m. deputies received a shots-fired call on the 100 block of Cynthia Loop in the northwest Albuquerque. According to the criminal complaint, when they arrived, they found a 61-year-old male with a gunshot wound and another man, uninjured, saying that he had shot his best friend.
