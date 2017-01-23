Judges can deny bail, but Bernalillo County still deals with deadlines
Some hope for a world where there is no "get out of jail free card" and that repeat offenders like Christopher Heh stay behind bars rather than cycle in and out of the system 11 times in just one year. A constitutional amendment now allows New Mexico judges to deny defendants bail and keep them behind bars until their first court appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Jan 17
|Helen W
|17
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Kilo
|5
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments...
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
|Bernalillo County Criminal Mugshots and Arrest...
|Sep '16
|Audrey
|2
|Judge refuses to split charges in sex solicitat...
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC