Impatient drivers in traffic jam drive the wrong way on I-40
Some drivers were so impatient they decided to drive the wrong way on the interstate and KRQE News 13 crews caught it on camera. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies were on scene of an accident on I-40 Sunday night, shutting down part of the highway near Tijeras for several hours.
