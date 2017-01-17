Guard Arrested After Beating Of Handc...

Guard Arrested After Beating Of Handcuffed Prisoner Is Caught On Video

A New Mexico corrections officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he was caught on video beating a handcuffed prisoner at an Albuquerque jail. The video appears to show an officer, identified as Christopher Facey, 26, attacking and repeatedly punching inmate Joe Garcia, 38. "The first reaction to the video was that the incident shouldn't have happened to begin with," Jail Administrator Thomas Ruiz told Albuquerque's KRQE News .

Chicago, IL

