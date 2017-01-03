Fugitive wanted on felony warrants, U...

Fugitive wanted on felony warrants, US Marshals say

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man wanted on felony warrants. Ben Segotta, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals, said Ernest Casias Jr. is sought on a charge of aggravated battery against a household member resulting in great bodily harm or death along with a fraudulent refusal to return leased vehicle charge.

